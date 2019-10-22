Girl saves family in NLR house fire, called hero by firefighters

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local sixth grader is a hero after getting her family of six out of their home when it caught fire.

Everyone made it out safely but their home is a total loss.

For her lifesaving efforts, 11-year-old Dakiyla Anderson has received an unexpected award from the North Little Rock Fire Department (NLRFD).

“That’s the area where everyone comes,” she tells our reporter. “When you step inside, it’s really gone.

The home is now filled with charred remains of furniture, toys and Dakiyla’s childhood memories.

“I’m just sad it’s gone and we can’t live in it anymore,” she says.

On the day of the fire, it was Dakiyla who saw smoke coming from the kitchen.

“I looked around and looked through the window and saw orange and I just yelled ‘the house is on fire,'” she explains. “I just knew we had to get out, and then I called 911.”

Dakiyla got all of her cousins out, along with her grandfather. No one was hurt.

“It’s pretty amazing that at that age when she noticed the house was on fire, had the composure to go through the house and get everyone out,” says Battalion Chief Rick Albers with the NLRFD.

“I tell them I’m not a hero, I just knew what I had to do,” says Dakiyla.

So, just days later, Albers and the rest of the crew that put out the fire, returned to the burned home.

“In appreciation for what you did the other day, you evacuated your whole family, probably saving their lives,” he tells her.

Anyone who would like to help Dakiyla’s family can contact the North Little Rock School District.