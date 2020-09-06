Girl gets new service dog thanks to community

STUTTGART, Ark.—One mother in Stuttgart says the community stepped up in a big way for her daughter after her service dog was killed in a hit and run.

She says thanks to their help, her daughter didn’t have to feel alone for long.

Maranda Amos says her daughter Cerenity, 13, is non-verbal, and has Epilepsy and Autism.

“That was really heartbreaking, trying to get her to understand the dog was gone. It’s a family member,” said Amos.

Losing a pet is hard, but even tougher when you depend on it for safety.

“With Cerenity’s epilepsy she could determine when she was going to have a seizure hours before,” said Amos.

Amos says their old service dog, Hope, was ran over a few weeks ago by a driver who never stopped.

She says the worst part was seeing her daughter’s pain.

“I know for three days she laid in front of the kennel, she kept moaning and looking for Hope so that was really heartbreaking,” Amos recalled.

As a mother, she says she knew her daughter needed another service dog, but she could not afford it alone. She says she started raising money online.

“Really in 24 hours we had met our goal,” said Amos.

People in Stuttgart came together and raised the funs to buy Cerinity a new best friend. This dog’s name is Duke.

“I’m just so excited about how the community stepped up,” said Amos.

While Amos says no dog can replace Hope, she says Cerinity and Duke are off to a good start.

“She needed the bond, she needed the extra love and attention, she needed that,” Amos said.

Amos says folks raised more than $1,600 to buy Duke and get him trained. She says they will start sending him to classes so he can detect when Cerinity is about to have a seizure.