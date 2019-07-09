Gassville man arrested in Fulton County after vehicle pursuit

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A man from Gassville was arrested earlier this morning after being pursued by police on U.S. Highway 62 East in Baxter County.
Dylan O. Lawyer, 25, reportedly avoided police and eventually abandoned his vehicle after deputies lost sight of him.
Officials say the vehicle he was driving was revealed to have been stolen sometime overnight and a firearm was found inside.
A canine search team and helicopter were deployed by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office to find the suspect.
The search lasted over three hours until a white pickup truck approached a roadblock and stopped.
The driver told deputies that the person in the backseat was the person they were looking for.
Lawyer had allegedly broken into an elderly couple’s home and forced them to try and drive him out of the area.
Lawyer faces multiple felony charges in both Baxter and Fulton County.
Lawyer was booked on charges of:
- Criminal attempt to commit aggravated burglary
- Aggravated Assault
- Breaking or entering
- Fleeing
- Theft of Property
- Possession of Firearm by convicted felon
- Criminal mischief
- Habitual offender
The bond for Lawyer is set at $100,000, and he will appear in Baxter County Circuit Court on July 11.