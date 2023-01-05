LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices in Arkansas have risen due to holiday travel and the past winter storms, and some Arkansans said they are starting to feel the effects.

“It’s just tough now,” gas pump customer Travis Frey said.

Before the holidays, Frey filled up his car to take his family up to Branson for a trip.

“We wanted to take advantage of it while the prices were lower, and then after we came back it just keeps going up so we are probably not headed out anytime soon,” Frey said.

According to AAA, the average price for gas in the state sits at $2.96 on Thursday, just 19 cents more compared to that day last week.

“I think it’s just kind of a reflection of the economy and the overall market, it’s just kind of the way things are going right now,” Hayden Lassiter, another gas pump customer, said.

Gas is also two cents more per gallon compared to Thursday, last week.

“It’s always frustrating seeing prices go up and I wish there was a way that we could just easily fix the problem, but that’s the way commerce works I guess,” Frey said.

“Just with everything else, it seems worse than it probably is, groceries are up, gas is up, houses are up, interest rates are up,” Lassiter said.

Frey said he and his wife are always on the road, which makes a big dent in their wallets.

“My gas was $53, and it was 40 a month ago, so yeah it’s definitely cutting into the bottom line,” Frey said.

Meaning their family would make compromises in other areas of life.

“It’s just getting tough, we just got to keep working through it I suppose, and just keep budgeting and eating at home more,” Frey stated.

AAA also said the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.28, which is 12 cents more compared to Thursday of last week.

Although Frey said he doesn’t know when gas prices will start to drop, he hopes they do soon.