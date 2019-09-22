Gabo visits with A-State fans, gives out calendars

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State University’s game kicked off with tailgating, fun and even JPD’s Gabo.

K9 Gabo was ready to meet and greet everyone plus his handler gave out calendars.

Gabo is featured for the month of July 2020 in the Vested Interest in K9s calendar.

Erik Johnson oversees Gabo and said the vest Gabo received in 2015 from Vested Interest saved his life.

“It’s been great to have him back,” he said. “The two months he was off work, I missed him in the back seat of my truck. I missed having my partner with me. He loves being back at work chasing bad guys.”

The president and founder of Vested Interest, Sandy Marcel, said the organization tries to get every K9 into a bulletproof vest.

Marcel has worked toward the goal for nearly 20 years.

“It reaffirms what I believe in,” she said. “Every dog needs a vest.”

The calendar sales will go to benefit the Vested Interest’s dog vest funding program and JPD’s K9 unit to purchase equipment and training materials.



