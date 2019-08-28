Funeral Services for Deputy Keith Wright, Sep. 14

SHERIDAN, Ark. – Deputy Keith Eric Wright of Sheridan, Arkansas was born August 14, 1974 at Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Richard and Judith Hughes Wright. He was of the Baptist faith and had formerly worked in auto-body repair, and enjoyed fishing, camping and scuba diving. Keith definitely found his calling when he chose law enforcement as his career. He served with the Pine Bluff Police Department, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, and was currently a Deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. He genuinely enjoyed helping others, and with each agency he had worked with, he wore his uniform with pride.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Sheridan (402 West Center St).

Deputy Keith Eric Wright, 44, died on July 19, 2019, at Lake Ouachita.

Memorials may be made to Grant County Sheriff’s Reserves or Joplin Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information click here.