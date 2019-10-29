Funeral services announced for State Rep. John W. Walker

FILE – In this March 25, 2015 file photo, Rep. John Walker, D-Little Rock, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Walker, an Arkansas lawmaker and civil rights attorney who represented black students in a long-running court fight over the desegregation of Little Rock area schools, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. He was 82. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Funeral arrangements are set for state Rep. John W. Walker of Little Rock, the civil rights lawyer who died Monday at 82.

A spokesman for Ruffin and Jarrett, the funeral home that will be overseeing arrangements, said Walker’s body will lie in state at the state Capitol from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Walker’s church, Wesley Chapel United Methodist on the campus of Philander Smith College.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mark’s Baptist Church on West 12th Street.

Burial is expected to be in Walker’s hometown of Hope.