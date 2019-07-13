Funding feud between Batesville and Independence County

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark.- An Arkansas city and county are at odds tonight, with no resolution in sight.

Batesville and Independence County officials are in a dispute over multiple issues. Both agreeing that the feud is “fairly complex.”

Independence County recently accused the city of owing thousands of dollars for jail fees. The county even says the city of Batesville has refused to pay district court cost, which includes operation expenses. The city contends this is all a pattern of unfair treatment of the citizens of Batesville and it’s time to hash it out.

“It’s time to honor that 1982 resolution. Maybe there’s some adjustments that need to be made, but we need to come and sit across the table from the quorum court, myself and the county judge as adults and work these differences out.” says Rick Elumbaugh the Mayor of Batesville.

However, County Judge Robert Griffin released a statement on July 12 saying “I simply can’t understand why the city administration is not willing to put in writing their concern.”

He then says that the county would then respond and then they would meet on an issue.