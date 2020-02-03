Fulton County Judge convicted of theft, resigns

FULTON COUNTY, Ark.- Fulton County Judge Jimmy Kendrick resigned Friday during a specially-called meeting of the Quorum Court.

According to 16th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hance, the 72-year-old judge was convicted of a felony Theft of Property charge in a two-day trial which ended on January 23.

According to the prosecuting attorney, the theft charge is from work done on the judge’s private roadway on June 11-12, 2019.

Witnesses say three county employees, operating a county-owned road grader and two county-owned dump trucks, delivered and spread 18 loads of hill dirt to property owned by Kendrick and his family.

According to the prosecuting attorney, a landowner testified that the dirt was taken from him, and he only allows the county road crew to take dirt from him, not businesses or individuals.

A county employee used a county-owned excavator to load the dirt into the dump trucks, according to the release from the prosecuting attorney.

Kendrick testified that he had been too busy with county business to do his own road and that he always intended to pay the county back for the work done on his road, according to Hance.

Kendrick gave a check to the Fulton County Treasurer for $1,800 on June 18, 2019, according to the release.

Two business owners who do work similar to the work done on the judge’s property testified the fair market value of the work done on the judge’s property was worth more than $5,000.

The jury imposed a $10,000 fine, which is the maximum amount for a Class D Felony. Kendrick was not sentenced to prison, according to Hance.