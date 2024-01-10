BENTONVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bentonville native CJ Brown might not remember the game, but he’ll never forget the outcome of his first Arkansas Razorback game.

“I was probably about five or six, when Petrino was the coach,” Brown said. “I forgot who they played, but they killed them.”

Little did Brown, and his family, know that one day he would have an opportunity to don the Razorback uniform and call Razorback Stadium his home.

Our Evan Kamikow sat down with Brown, and his mother April, earlier this week. For the full feature story, head to the video above!