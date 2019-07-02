Fresh produce to be distributed to families in need

This week a southwest Arkansas food bank is collecting some donations for the community, but this isn’t your typical food drive.

Jenna Jordan Shows us the special harvest for harvest regional food bank.

There is about 40 pounds of sweet corn on this crop that is grown specifically to help feed families through Harvest Regional Food Bank, but heres the catch the produce has to be hand picked.

The corn that is collected will benefit thousands of folks in the ten-county area. This will help provide farm-fresh nutrition to those on a tight budget.

Officials say when all the corn is harvested, they expect to have enough to fill an entire truckload.