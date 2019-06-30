1  of  2
Freedom from Hunger Event packs thousands of meals Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This weekend a community group gathered to serve, and commemorate the 4th of July a few days early.

The Ismaili Community Engaged in Responsible Volunteering, or I-CERV, packed 10,000 meals in 3 hours for the food-insecure in central Arkansas.

The even was held in collaboration with Pack Shack.

According to Feeding America, in Arkansas, 518,960 people are struggling with hunger – and of them 167,440 are children.

That makes 1 in 6 people and 1 in 4 children food-insecure in the state.

A representative of the city joined the Ismaili Muslim Community for the event, along with Sherriff Eric Higgins from Pulaski County and Chief Keith Humphrey from Little Rock Police Department.

Helping Hands of Little Rock will receive the meals to distribute to those in need.

