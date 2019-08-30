Free screenings Sept. 4 at Arkansas Minority Health Commission’s Community Health Screening Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC) is excited to announce the hosting of its first Community Health Screening Day on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All community members are invited to stop by the agency’s office, located at 1501 S. Main St. in Little Rock, to receive free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and HIV. The agency’s fully trained health specialists, Mobile Health Unit nurse and staff members will provide the health screenings.

This is the first time that the agency will host an event of this kind at its location, but it may not be the last. The AMHC plans to host health screening days at least once a month.

“We are excited for our first Community Health Screening Day,” said ShaRhonda Love, AMHC director. “While our norm is to work through community partners, this will provide an opportunity for outreach in our community right at our very own doorstep.”

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission works to assure that all minority Arkansans have equitable access to preventive health care and seeks ways to promote health and prevent diseases and conditions that are prevalent among minority populations.