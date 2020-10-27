Free COVID-19 testing returns to Hot Springs on October 31

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Healthy Connections Inc. will be providing free COVID-19 testing this Saturday in Hot Springs.

The testing, which is completely free, will be done as part of The Giving Team’s October “Food For Thought” event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corner of Church St. and Malvern Ave. (Parking lot across from Habitat for Humanity). Testing will be done for anyone who wants to be tested, regardless of symptoms.

The event will feature various community resources provided by area community organizations and churches. “The Covid-19 pandemic is not slowing down and we are proud to be able to bring free testing to the communities we serve at events like this,” said Healthy Connections CEO Tony Calandro.

Healthy Connections is also testing patients at all of its medical clinics in Mena, Little Rock, Hot Springs, Malvern, Arkadelphia, Mount Ida, and De Queen.

They will also be accepting Medicaid, ArKids 1st, Medicare, and most private health insurance. There is also a sliding-fee scale for patients without health insurance who qualify. Health insurance companies are waiving all copays for Covid-19 testing.

Healthy Connections has provided more than 4,000 free Covid-19 tests at pop-up events throughout Arkansas since the pandemic began, including more than 30 events in 13 cities and 10 Arkansas counties. See how the test is given and learn more about Healthy Connections’ free testing program at www.GetTestedFree.com.

The Healthy Connections community health network is a federally-qualified health center. Healthy Connections and Evolve Behavioral Health both accept Medicaid, ARKids 1st, Medicare, and most private health insurance. There is also a sliding-fee scale for patients without health insurance who qualify. Medicaid patients may be required to switch their primary care provider to Healthy Connections before they can be seen. Learn more about Healthy Connections at www.healthy-connections.org.

In-clinic tests are considered medical appointments and patients should call 888-710-8220 to schedule.

LATEST POST;