Franke’s Cafeteria opens new location in Conway

CONWAY, Ark.- Arkansas oldest restaurant and a staple in the Natural State will now have a new location for folks in Conway. The new restaurant is located at 1103 Fendley Drive and has already been welcoming guests.

Franke’s has been a household name and in its more than 100 years in business has fed generations of families.

“This is Arkansas food, by Arkansas people and we have been doing this for 100 years,” says Carolyn Franke, owner and daughter in law to the original owner and founder C.A. Franke.

Franke says the people might have changed but the recipes have stood the test of time.

“It’s about loyalty and our staff has yet,” she explains. “They come in and work hard and do right by your customers.”

The new location occupies which once was Dixie Café.

Franke’s began in Little Rock in 1919 when C. A. Franke first opened on Capitol Avenue.

Learn more about the history of Franke Cafeteria here.