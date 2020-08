LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key announced the four teachers selected as 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the year state semifinalists, at a ceremony today.

They are Susanna Post from Fort Smith, Tia Brickey from Stuttgart, Susan Henderson from Conway, and Amber Harbin from Little Rock.

The Department of Education will now be making classroom observations. The Arkansas Teacher of the year winner will be announced in the fall.