Fountain Lake head football coach resigns, cites ‘personal reasons’

A central Arkansas high school football team is without a head coach following a sudden resignation, according to officials.

Brandon Barbaree resigned from Fountain Lake last Friday, three weeks before the first game of the season.

Speaking by phone on Monday, Barbaree says he resigned for personl reasons and also was a little concerned that he eventually would not have enough players to play.

Barbaree says when he was hired this past spring, he had more than 30 kids on the roster. Since then, the roster has dwindled down to a little more than 20.

Barbaree says some kids moved away, some quit and others were injured.

“I think the timing of what occurred created a great deal of uncertainty,” Dr. Michael D. Murphy says.

Dr. Murphy is the superintendent of the Fountain Lake School District. He says the new coach will likely be hired internally.

The new coach will be the fourth different head football coach in four years at Fountain Lake High School.

“We’re going to continue to move forward, we’re going to support our students,” Dr. Murphy says.

Fountain Lake opens their season on Friday, Sept. 6.