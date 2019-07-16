Fort Smith woman charged after she’s found with dead man’s vehicle

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman from Fort Smith was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and theft by receiving today in Sebastian County court.

Taylor Elkins was found in possession of a red 2013 Ford Focus that belonged to recently deceased William Dubois, Jr. Elkins was arrested on July 11.

Dubois Jr. was believed to be a victim of foul play. Elkins gave inconsistent statements in regards to how she came into possession of the vehicle.

Elkins originally stated that she was given the car by a white male but later changed her story saying she was given the car in exchange for sexual favors from the victim.

She is currently being held without bond.