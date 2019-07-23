Fort Smith police investigating reported homicide

by: Kate Jordan

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Fort Smith police are investigating a possible homicide.

Public Information Office Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department said a person showed up to a residence in the 1400 block of North Greenwood and was bleeding profusely.

The injured person died while in route to a nearby hospital.

Police have yet to identify if the victim was stabbed or shot, or more details about the homicide.

The person’s identity will be released following next-of-kin notification, police said.

Witnesses were being interviewed Monday night, July 22.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Smith police.

