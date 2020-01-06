Fort Smith man arrested for stabbing girlfriend & dog

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fort Smith Police Department arrested a man for stabbing an Oklahoma woman and her dog.
On December 23, 2019, Lt. Brad Roberts responded to a domestic disturbance in Muldrow, according to the Muldrow Police Department’s Facebook post.
Police said Joe Christian’s girlfriend said he stabbed her in the hand and then stabbed her dog before taking off.
A warrant was obtained on December 26, the post states.
“Several attempts were made by Oklahoma City PD and Fort Smith And Van Buren PD to find and arrest him.” — Muldrow Police Department.
On January 4, Christian was arrested after he tried to run from police during a traffic stop in Fort Smith near Tilles Park on Grand Avenue.
The woman driving the car that Christian was found in claims he put a knife to her throat and told her to drive, according to the post.
He’s facing charges in Oklahoma, Fort Smith and Van Buren.
