Former UAFS player alleges racial discrimination against coach

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith is investigating a claim of racial discrimination against its head basketball coach.

Former basketball player Tyler Williams and his parents submitted a complaint that coach Jim Boone cut him from the team because of his dreadlocks.

Boone’s attorney denies this saying Williams left the team because he wasn’t going to get much playing time.

You can read the whole statement from attorney Tom Mars below.

Williams’ parents tell KNWA the attorney’s statement is completely false and Coach Boone made racist comments.

“Tyler even said I want to stay here coach. I want to stay here. It was Boone, Jim Boone, who said I don’t want you in my program. Also in his statement, he said because of the talent he brought in. Tyler is the highest returning scorer from last year,” Tiffini Williams says.

UAFS Chancellor Theresa Riley says she won’t comment on the ongoing investigation but released this statement:

“By now, many of you have read about an allegation of discrimination based on race which has been widely publicized on social media involving a head coach and a former student. Today, my message is sent in the spirit of transparency which I have promised to you as your chancellor. First, the university received a copy of the allegation from a student and his parents approximately two weeks ago. At that time, the allegation was sent to the university’s EEO officer in the Department of Human Resources to be investigated. This is our standard practice for investigating any allegations of wrong-doing against employees of the university. The Department of Human Resources has not issued a final report; thus, I will not comment on specifics of the investigation in order to protect the rights of the employee and former student. The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will not tolerate racism or retaliation. We never want a student to leave the university feeling disrespected or devalued, and this situation serves as a powerful reminder that we must continually assess and work to create an inclusive environment that values all members of our community.” DR. TERISA RILEY, CHANCELLOR



The lawyer that represents head coach Jim Boone, Tom Mars, full statement regarding the situation: