Former students accuse Cabot schools of bullying, racial discrimination in federal lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two former students have filed a federal lawsuit against the Cabot School District alleging racial discrimination, bullying without consequences and other accusations.

The 20-page lawsuit was filed Monday, July 29. It lists Kameron and Noah Evans as the plaintiffs.

The brothers claim they were bullied for their “appearance, race, ethnicity, perceived religious beliefs, and beliefs about the need for racial justice,” according to the lawsuit.

Both boys — who are originally from Cambodia — publicly identified with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, which they believe prompted the bullying and harassment, according to the lawsuit.

“[They] actually had other students wanting to do harm to them; physical harm to them,” Theresa Caldwell, Kameron and Noah’s attorney says.

According to the lawsuit, when Kameron approached a school administrator about the bullying issue, the administrator “blamed Kameron for the bullying telling him that ‘you can’t go around Cabot High School saying things like that.'”

“Kameron and Noah we’re told things like ‘Well what do you expect?'” Caldwell says.

We interviewed the brothers after they were both arrested on disorderly conduct charges for wearing what authorities described as military-style vests to Cabot High School last year.

The lawsuit states the boys were acquitted.

The lawsuit also claims, out of 652 teachers in the Cabot School District, 98 percent are white and none are black or Hispanic, according to data cited from the Arkansas Department of Education.

The Cabot school district sent us a statement Monday attributed to superintendent Dr. Tony Thurman.

“We would certainly like to respond, but it is best that we not at this time. You are welcome to direct any additional questions to our district representatives…”

Kameron and Noah left the school district to become home-schooled after their junior year in 2018. They are seeking damages in the lawsuit but no dollar amount has been listed.

No court date has been set regarding the lawsuit.

You can read the lawsuit in its entirety here: https://bit.ly/2yGYGK8.