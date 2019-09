SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Former Razorback star quarterback, Ryan Mallett has been arrested.

Mallett is accused of driving while intoxicated. His BAC level was .08.

He was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 in Springdale near the intersection of New Hope Road and AR-112, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police Department.

Mallett was cooperative with police, Taylor said.

He is being booked into the Washington County Detention Center.