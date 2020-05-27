Former Razorback Leroy Sutton III Passes Away

Only days after the death of former Arkansas Head Coach Eddie Sutton, the Razorback basketball family was hit with another loss.

Leroy Sutton III, who played with the Razorbacks from 1979-1984 passed away on Tuesday. Sutton was from South Bend, IN, before he came to Fayetteville to play for Arkansas.

We don’t know many details about his death at this time, but some of his former teammates including Darrell Walker and Joe Kleine shared their condolences earlier Tuesday.

A tough week gets tougher as we lost “Sweet” Leroy Sutton.



One of my greatest Razorback teammates. RIP my friend and enjoy the reunion with coach. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/ruN4evrc4n — Darrell Walker (@CoachWalker_LR) May 26, 2020

He had an infectious smile and laugh. He always looked so good in anything he wore and walked with a strut, “Sweet” Leroy Sutton! If he is not in heaven, no one is going! Coach must have needed a great Christian and human being to start his team in heaven. RIP! https://t.co/PecfUSiYKB — Joe Kleine (@SlaterMoJoe) May 27, 2020

Loved watching Leroy play with yall Darrell. He would guard tough.

Rest in Peace Leroy #33. — Matt Zimmerman (@CoachZ_ARKANSAS) May 26, 2020

Others shared memories Leroy Sutton on social media.