Former Razorback and Cleveland Browns star’s girlfriend dies in a car accident weeks after giving birth

(CNN) The girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith was killed Wednesday morning in a car accident, the NFL team said in a statement.

Petara Cordero was in Smith’s 2019 Lamborghini when the couple pulled over to the side of I-90 West in Cleveland around 2 a.m. after a tire blew. The car veered left and hit the median.

Without significant injuries, Cordero got out of the car. Shortly after, a woman in a 2017 Mazda 3 hit the passenger’s side of Smith’s car and Cordero, who was standing on the shoulder, Cleveland police said in a statement to CNN.

Full Story –> https://cnn.it/2lPs3Xo