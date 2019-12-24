Former Pulaski County deputy arrested on drug charge, accused of illegally keeping old badge

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A former Pulaski County deputy is in jail facing a felony drug charge, but he’s also accused of illegally keeping his old badge.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Gates stopped working for the department in 2015.

Deputies went to his home on Friday, after getting a report from Little Rock Police that Gates was still using his badge.

According to a Little Rock Police report, a woman called them claiming she met Gates online and they decided to meet at a hotel in West Little Rock. The report continues to say the woman told officers Gates took $600 from her purse then left. According to the report the woman said Gates, “has a Pulaski County badge and stated he was a deputy.”

The sheriff’s office confirms they found Gates’ badge and expired credentials.

In a statement from spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett said, “we are looking into how this former employee, who separated from our agency in 2015, managed to keep his badge and credentials. This matter is under investigation.”

With two different agencies investigating, there could be more charges coming.

Gates is due back in court in January.