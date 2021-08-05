Former NWA officer found guilty on two counts of sexual assault

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former police officer accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault.

Michael Harris, 49, was arrested by Cave Springs Police on sexual assault charges in 2019, after they received a tip from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.

The girl reported that Harris touched her on at least four occasions, the first being when she was 10 years old.

In 2019, after his arrest, Harris initially pleaded not guilty on the two counts of sexual assault.

Following his new plea earlier this week, Harris was sentenced to 120 days in Benton County Jail to be followed by 10 years of state supervised probation.

According to court documents, he will also be required to register as a sex offender and enroll in a sex offender treatment program.

Harris will not be allowed contact with the victim or any other unsupervised contact with minors.

Harris was an officer for numerous Northwest Arkansas law enforcement agencies from around 2000 to 2018.