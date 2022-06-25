EUGENE – Arkansas alum Sandi Morris claimed another USATF Championship pole vault title on Friday at Hayward Field, qualifying for the World Championships. Razorbacks Britton Wilson and Logan Jolly each advanced to finals with an impressive finish.

Morris cleared 15-9.75 (4.82) for the victory and attempted 16-0.75 (4.90). Current Razorback Amanda Fassold placed in a tie for 13th with a clearance of 14-3.25 (4.35), the opening height for this competition.

Wilson rallied in the latter stages of her 400m hurdle semifinal race to claim the win in 55.32 over Anna Cockrell (55.54) and Shamier Little (55.60) as all three advanced to the final. World record holder Sydney McLaughlin led the field with a 52.90.

Jolly also advanced to a final as her time of 9:45.23 in the 3,000m steeplechase placed her fifth in the second semifinal to auto qualify for the final.

Racing in the 400m semifinal, Rosey Effiong finished seventh in the second heat with a 51.81, placing 13th overall.

In the 100m hurdles, Christina Clemons, who trains in Fayetteville, finished third in an opening round heat with a 12.88 to secure an automatic spot in the semifinal.

USATF Schedule (PT) | June 23-26 | Live results: https://results.usatf.org/2022Outdoors/

Saturday | June 25

1:40 p.m. W 1500 FINAL Lauren Gregory, Nikki Hiltz 2:41 p.m. W 100H FINAL Christina Clemons 2:51 p.m. W 400H FINAL Britton Wilson, Shamier Little 5:45 p.m. W 3000 U20 FINAL Heidi Nielson

Sunday | June 26