Former Hog Olajubutu starts new business, hopes to create opportunities for ex-athletes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For some football players, once the playing days are over, options can be limited.

Ex-Razorback Sam Olajubutu found himself in that position more than 10 years ago after spending some time in the NFL, the Canadian Football League and on lots selling cars.

“You know, it’s hard to put ‘tackling’ or ‘I can run the football 100 yards down field real fast’ on your resume,” Olajubutu says.

“That really doesn’t translate over.”

TAMPA, FL – 2007: Sam Olajubutu of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers poses for his 2007 NFL headshot at photo day in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

About a year ago, Olajubutu started X-Hog Logistics, a moving and delivery company based in Little Rock. These days, he’s hiring former athletes in hopes of giving them a skill set to work with in the future.

“I know myself, I needed it once I got done playing,” Olajubutu says.

“So, we’re just trying to help them out and give them a job.”

Olajubutu, a two-time All SEC linebacker, played during a Razorback era that featured the likes of Houston Nutt and Darren McFadden. He calls the experiences some of the best days of his life.

But, with this new chapter, new doors are waiting to be opened.

“After sports you still can make it in the work world.”

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 21: Sam Olajubutu #24 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 21, 2006 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 38-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

X-Hog Logistics is based in Little Rock but does work all over the state and the country. The company can be reached at 501-415-2227.

Olajubutu is also in the planning stages of launching a non-profit that caters to former athletes gaining new skills to use in the workforce. He invited anyone who wants to be a part of it to give him a call.