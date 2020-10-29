Former Governor receives scam call, teams up with AG to warn others

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of calls are coming into the Attorney General’s Office about scams. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said they receive reports Of scam calls every single day.

One of the most popular is social security scam calls. One of the most recent victims is former Arkansas Governor Jim Guy Tucker.

“The social security administration never ever calls you, on the telephone to ask for anything,” Tucker said. “Especially not to ask for money or tell you that you have committed a crime.”

Rutledge said they’ve seen an influx in scam calls since the pandemic started. They went from 200-300 calls a day to 2,000-3,000.

“Earlier this week I began receiving telephone calls from persons representing themselves to be associated with the social security administration,” Tucker said.

Tucker — shares the details from the moment he realized he was the target of a scam call.

“He began telling me that I had some type of criminal investigation related to misuse of my social security number… I immediately recognized it,” Tucker said.

He had 6 calls within 6 hours. Tucker said he realized what was going on and he decided to call the person out.

“Then they asked me to give them my name,” Tucker said. “And if they don’t know who they’re calling then that’s a problem.”

Tucker told Attorney General Rutledge about what happened and now the two have teamed up to warn Arkansans.

“I’m glad that former governor Tucker reached out to me because it shows how brazen these individuals are, that they will try to steal anyone’s money,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge also offered advice to anyone who gets a call.

“If someone calls claiming to be from the social security administration, hang up the phone,” Rutledge said.

Both Rutledge and Tucker hope people will take time to learn about what’s happening.

“We have to be educated on these issues and make sure that we are talking to family and friends and telling them,” Rutledge said.

“I hope it will help them recognize theses calls,” Tucker said.

One of the big take aways is to not give away your information away to someone calling your phone.

Scams may be reported to the Attorney General’s office by filing a consumer complaint online, (https://arkansasag.gov/forms/file-a-consumer-complaint/ ) emailing consumer@ArkansasAG.gov or calling (800) 482-8982.

