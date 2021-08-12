Former Arkansas state senator found not guilty on 1 count, mistrial declared in others

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former state senator Gilbert Baker was found not guilty on one count of conspiracy with a mistrial declared on the other counts on Thursday.

Gilbert, a former Republican state senator and state party chair, was acquitted of conspiracy by a federal jury, which was hung when it came to other charges he faced. That led to the judge declaring a mistrial on 8 remaining charges.

Baker’s charges stem from his efforts to raise money for judicial campaigns in 2014. Some of the money was allegedly raised from nursing homeowner Michael Morton which went into PACs he created primarily to send money to then-Circuit Judge Mike Maggio.

Maggio has since pleaded guilty to taking the campaign contributions.

Baker was charged with bribing Maggio.

Currently, it is expected that Gilbert will be retried on 8 counts that were a mistrial.