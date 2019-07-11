1  of  3
Former Arkansas senator surrenders law license after pleas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas state senator who is the governor’s nephew is surrendering his law license after pleading guilty to bribery, conspiracy and tax fraud charges in federal court.

Former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson on Thursday petitioned the state Supreme Court to grant the surrender of his law license after his pleas in the federal corruption cases. Hutchinson pleaded guilty Monday in Missouri to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes to help a health nonprofit.

Hutchinson last month pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and filing a false tax return in a separate case in Arkansas. He has not been sentenced.

Hutchinson is the son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson and the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He’s among several Arkansas lawmakers ensnared in federal corruption probes since early 2017.

