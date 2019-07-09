Food pantry developed for hospital employees

Little Rock,Ark.-UAMS employees made around 30,000 meal kits Tuesday. The hospital hosted a Feed the Funnel event in the Hospital Lobby Gallery. This is in partnership with the Pack Shack for an on-campus food pantry. The pantry called “Stocked and Reddie” will help UAMS employees and students who are food insecure.

“I even try to use coupons and stuff like that but it still doesn’t help,” said one employee who intends to use the pantry.

The hospital will launch Stocked and Reddie next week, located in the Distribution Center. Stocked and Reddie will open July 15 and will distribute nonperishable food items Monday and Thursday afternoon from noon to 6 p.m.

“We realized there was a need on campus between our students and our employees that we have a large number that are food insecure,” said Tonya Johnson the hospital’s director of nutrition.

The mission of Stocked and Reddie is to provide nutritious food to an estimated 800 UAMS students and employees who find it difficult to feed themselves and their families.