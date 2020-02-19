Breaking News
Flu deaths rise to 56 in Arkansas for 2019-2020 season, 2,400+ confirmed cases in the last week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health reports 10 people have died from the flu within the last week.

According to the weekly flu report released Wednesday, 56 Arkansans have died from the flu this season.

According to the report, one of the victims was between the ages of 25-44, four were 45-64 years old and five were 65 years and older.

The report states there were 2,470 positive flu tests reported this week to the ADH online database by health care providers.

