Florida man arrested for driving into voter sign-up tent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Florida says a man has been arrested for driving through a voter registration tent in Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday via Twitter that Gregory Timm has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.
The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the scene after reports of a dispute. According to witnesses, Timm drove a van through a tent where they were working to register voters.