Flooding closes interstate, other highways in southwest Arkansas

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS – Heavy rain overnight has triggered flash flooding in parts of southwest Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported shortly after 10 Tuesday morning that sections of Interstate 30, as well as Hwys. 19, 67, 70, 128, 278, 301, 364 and 371 remain closed due to high water.

Interstate 30 at Prescott is closed in the westbound lanes only.

Interstate 30 at mile marker 61 is closed at Gurdon in both directions because three of water is covering all lanes.

Travelers can monitor interstate/highway conditions at https://idrivearkansas.com/.



6th and Walnut by the train station from Timmy Cook

Phillips 66 gas station in Gurdon, Ar from Hank Hughes