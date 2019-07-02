Little Rock’s annual Firecracker Fast 5k is Thursday

Little Rock, Ark. (News release) – On Thursday, July 4 at 7:30 a.m., race participants will run the same streets as running legends and governors as they zip through one of the fastest 5k courses in the US. This race is a point to point race starting at Kavanaugh & University and finishing at War Memorial Stadium. This 3.1 mile course is predominately downhill. It is certified by the Athletic Congress of the United States.

The male race record of 13:26.4 was set in 1992 by Reuben Reina and has yet to be broken. The female race record of 15:20.6 was set in 1996 by Colette Murphy and has yet to be broken.

Our No Boundaries training group will be running this as their first 5k race. They have trained 8 weeks for this race.

• Registration is $25 before race day and $30 July 3 and on race day. No checks accepted on race day without proper ID.

• Mail in registration is closed.

• Online registration ends July 3, 2017 at 5:59pm. You can register in person at packet pick-up.

• Packet Pick-up will be at Fleet Feet Little Rock on Tuesday, July 2nd from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 3rd from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Race Day from 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. at the Late Registration Table.

Fleet Feet Little Rock is excited that Start 2 Finish is directing the race again this year. The course will be bib chip timed with a starting chip time and an ending chip time. Results will be available “instantly” after you complete the race. Just go to the Timing Kiosk and punch in your bib number and you will know your placement by gender, age and overall. You will know your average pace per mile.

INSTANT:

You can scan the QR code on your bib to pull up your results on your smart phone or you can print it out at the Timing Kiosk.

• First Place Male, First Place Female, Masters Male and Masters Female will be based on clock time

• We will have age group division awards presented to the 1st, 2nd & 3rd in each 5 year age division starting with 10 & Under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24…75 & Older

• All pre-registered participants will receive a tech shirt with the race logo designed by Fleet Feet Little Rock’s own Shaun Koehn

• All kids 12 and under who complete the Firecracker 5k will receive a Finisher’s Medal

• Firecrackers are given to the first 50 men and first 50 women who finish the race (gun time)

• There will be one water stop at approximately the 1.5 mile mark

• Refreshments, watermelon, bananas and cookies will be at the finish line

• Parking is available on the streets of The Heights shopping district near the starting line. Do not park on Kavanaugh Blvd as this is the race course. Additional parking is available at the finish line at War Memorial which is a 2 miles walk/warm-up to the starting line.

To learn more about Fleet Feet Little Rock’s 43 Annual Firecracker Fast 5k, call (501) 221-0017 or stop by the store at 11525 Cantrell Road in Pleasant Ridge Town Center. To sign up to run the race go to: https://firecrackerfast5k.racesonline.com