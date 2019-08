LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT)- A road worker has died after he was hit on U.S. Highway 412 Thursday morning.

KAIT Region 8 News in Jonesboro reports Danny Straessle, a spokesperson for ARDOT, says a flagger was working the construction site where they are repaving the highway when they were struck and killed.

Straessle tells KARK the flagger was a subcontractor and did not work for ARDOT.

