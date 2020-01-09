Five teachers and one nurse suspended without pay after LRSD strike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Five teachers and one nurse were suspended without pay due to their involvement within the Little Rock School District strike that happened November, 14 2019.

LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore sent out letters to each teacher telling them how many days they are suspended for, why they were suspended, and that they are entitled to a hearing.

The 5 teachers who were put on suspension were Laurel E. Glover, Susan K. Taul, Michelle Walls, Jennifer Eddy, Celeste Molsbee and nurse Jaime Alverson.

Glover is a teacher at Bale Elementary School. She was put on three day suspension without pay. In the letter it was said that Glover utilized an approved messaging communication system to contact parents and students for the purpose and intent of encouraging them not to send students to school on November 14. She was not given approval to do so.

Taul is a teacher at Bale Elementary School. She was put on three day suspension without pay. In the letter it was said that Taul utilized an approved messaging communication system to contact parents and students for the purpose and intent of encouraging them not to send students to school on November 14. She was not given approval to do so.

Walls is a teacher at Bale Elementary School. She was put on five day suspension without pay. In the letter it was said that Walls utilized an approved messaging communication system to contact parents and students for the purpose and intent of encouraging them not to send students to school on November 14. She was not given approval to do so. It was also said that she encouraged colleagues to do the same.

Eddy is a teacher at Fulbright Elementary School. She was put on 3 days suspension without pay. In the letter it was said that Eddy utilized an approved messaging communication system to contact parents and students for the purpose and intent of encouraging them not to send students to school on November 14. She was not given approval to do so.

Molsbee is a teacher at Fulbright Elementary School. She was put on 3 days suspension without pay. In the letter it was said that Molsbee posted publicly to Facebook a message encouraging parents or guardians of the LRSD not to send students to school on November 14.

Alverson is a school nurse at Gibbs Magnet Elementary School. She was put on 3 days suspension without pay. In the letter it stated that during the month of November and prior to the day declared as a work stoppage or strike, she utilized her access rights as a LRSD employee to access and disseminate confidential information from the eSchool system. It was said Alverson also disseminated student class rosters, which included parent and guardian contact numbers, to a parent without first receiving prior approval of the administration and with no clear educational purpose to do so.

Everyone in accordance with LRSD policies and procedures, are entitled to a hearing before the Arkansas Commissioner of Education, Johnny Key, with authority as the LRSD Board of Directors of his designees, regarding Poore’s recommendation for their suspension without pay.