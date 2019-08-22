Fit + Fabulous Fitness Series for free by ZenStudio

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’ve ever wanted to try a workout class at ZenStudio, now is your chance.

ZenStudio is offering a free workout class for their Fit + Fabulous Fitness Series. The classes will be held at the Outlets of Little Rock right outside next to the Old Navy.

ZenStudio is providing the workouts, treats, snacks from Taziki’s, swag and store deals will all be available to participants.

Registration is required for the class due to equipment needs. Register here.

The classes are from 6 pm to 7 pm on Thursdays.

