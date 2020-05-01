1  of  2
First responders showing CHI St. Vincent healthcare workers appreciation during virus outbreak

by: Re'Chelle Turner

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Once again, first responders are showing their love and appreciation for those working on the front lines in Little Rock.

Police, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, FBI agents, tow trucks and ambulances turned on their lights to light up the campus at CHI St. Vincents Hospital.

Workers and staff captured the moment on their phones.

First Responders say they can’t thank healthcare workers enough for all they have done during COVID-19.

“Here’s the main thing we all can come together in a time of need and that’s very important to me and everyone out here is happy about it. There are people everywhere out here and we are very blessed to be able to come together because we love these people I mean we love them they are struggling right now,” said Tim Moody the organizer of this appreciation.

After the light show, there was a prayer and first responders drove down Markham and University.

