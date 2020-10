PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. — It’s not even Election Day, and as far as the Republican Party is concerned, one race is over.

Republican David Tollett’s Democratic challenger Jimmie Lee Wilson has been disqualified to run, due to past convictions concerning federal farm loan use. This clears the path for Tollett to step into the District 12 seat in Phillips County.

Democrats say they will seek an appeal.

Tollett is the first Republican to take District 12 since Reconstruction.