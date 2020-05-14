First Pentecostal Church In NLR holds in-person service

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From schools and restaurants to gyms and businesses the novel coronavirus has changed how we do things.

For the past two months, churches across the nation held services online and through social media and while those guidelines are still encouraged by the Governor he also lifted restrictions for places of worship to meet in person.

This is the fourth in-person service at the Frist Pentecostal Church. The communication director says their following all the rules put in place like the Governor wearing a mask while keeping everyone safe during each service.

“We’ve been met with nothing but overwhelming joy,” said Dr. Zachary Ward the Communications Director for First Pentecostal Church in North Little Rock.

That’s the reaction from members having in person services at the church.

We spoke to the communications director Dr. Zachary Ward through Facetime.

“Obviously we have not been able to meet for congregation for the past 7 weeks and that has forced us to learn a very quick steep learning curve,” said Dr. Ward.

Like many other places of worship the church turned to technology to keep services going. The mega church had two in person services on Mothers Day and one on Monday.

“Our building seats about seats about 2,875 and we have decided to split the congregation across four services so that we don’t come close to approaching half capacity,” said Dr. Ward.

The church also says families ride together and keep their distance by sitting in between pews.

“Of course there are hand sanitizer stations at all the entrances, exits, bathrooms those types of things,” said Dr. Ward.

It’s the new norm for many churches during COVID-19.

“We have an industrial sanitizer machine that we spray the church down between services of course all the host, hostess, ushers, shuttle drivers are wearing mask and gloves opening the doors for people so they are not touching the handles,” said Dr. Ward.

Dr. Ward says now that some restrictions have been lifted he hopes to see more churches having people inside.

“Is there is anything that we’ve ever needed at this time in the world it’s the church we need that communion with others, we need that communion with God,” said Dr. Ward.

Dr. Ward says they’ve also stopped the kid’s choir, Sunday School classes, the church cafeteria is closed and they take offerings online. You can also view services online if you’re not ready to come back.