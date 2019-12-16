Fire destroyed an Altheimer home, damaged another







ALTHEIMER, Ark. – Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed one home and damaged another in Altheimer Sunday evening.

The fire started just before 6 p.m. Saturday night at a home in the 600 block of Front Street. When fire crews arrived the house was fully involved. Fire officials say because of the wind, the flames spread to the neighboring house and caused damage to the side of the home. Four fire crews responded and it took about an hour to put out.

So far no injuries have been reported. Several people have been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them. The cause is still under investigation.






