Westrock Coffee Company announces Arkansas plant expanison due to customer growth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Westrock Coffee Company, a vertically-integrated coffee supply and service provider, is expanding its North Little Rock, Arkansas-based roasting and packaging plant.

Westrock Coffee is pleased to announce it is expanding its manufacturing facility in North Little Rock as part of a $50 million financing to meet growing customer demand and address emerging customer needs. This includes product manufacturing for Arkansas-based Walmart, Inc. for coffee items under Walmart’s Great Value brand and Sam’s Club Member’s Mark brand.

“This is an exciting time for Westrock Coffee and marks a huge milestone for the company, our employees, community, and customers who will all benefit from the opportunities this expansion presents,” said Scott Ford, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are experiencing unprecedented customer growth that requires our physical plant expansion and increased production capacity. This expansion will add more than 60 full-time employees, bringing our total Arkansas-based employees to more than 130 and our global employees to approximately 400.”

Out of our North Little Rock facility, Westrock Coffee roasts, grinds, packages, and delivers branded and private-label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups to customers in retail, hospitality, and other distribution channels in the USA, Europe, and Asia.

Westrock Coffee’s physical facilities expansion was aided by the strong support received from the Governor’s office, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Pulaski County, Mayor Joe Smith of the city of North Little Rock, and First Security Bank.

“The success of Westrock Coffee shows that a great idea can become a game changer in any industry,” said Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Executive Director Mike Preston. “We are proud to support a homegrown company that has found its niche and is on the rise thanks to a proven business model and delicious product.