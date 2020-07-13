Breaking News
Man dies, another in police custody after shooting in Batesville

US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June

Finance

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Capitol is seen on Feb. 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government incurred the biggest monthly budget deficit in history in June as spending on programs to combat the coronavirus recession exploded while millions of job losses cut into tax revenues.

The Treasury Department reported Monday that the deficit hit $864 billion last month, an amount of red ink that surpasses most annual deficits in the nation’s history and is above the previous monthly deficit record of $738 billion in April.

That amount was also tied to the trillions of dollars Congress has provided to cushion the impact of the widespread shutdowns that occurred in an effort to limit the spread of the viral pandemic.

For the first nine months of this budget year, which began Oct. 1, the deficit totals $2.74 trillion, also a record for that period. That puts the country well on the way to hitting the $3.7 trillion deficit for the whole year that has been forecast by the Congressional Budget Office.

That total would surpass the previous annual record of $1.4 trillion set in 2009 when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of the recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Virtual Adoption Avaailable Throught the Following Links

 

Little Rock Animal Village Dogs – https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/adoptable-dogs

 

Little Rock Animal Village Cats – https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/adoptable-cats 

 

Human Society of Pulaski County Dogs –  https://warmhearts.org/adoptable-dogs/ 

 

Humane Society of Pulaski County Cats – https://warmhearts.org/adoptable-cats/

 

ArkanPaws  – http://www.arkanpaws.org/adoptables.html

 

Maumelle Friends of the Animals – https://maumellefoa.org/dogs/

 

Maumelle Friends of the Animals –  https://maumellefoa.org/cats/

 

City of Bryant Dogs/Cats – https://www.cityofbryant.com/1091/Adopt-a-Pet

 

The Humane Society of Saline County Dogs – https://www.hssaline.org/dogs

 

The Humane Society of Saline County Cats – https://www.hssaline.org/cats

 

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories