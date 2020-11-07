Hershey says its Halloween candy sales were up slightly this year despite lower enthusiasm for trick-or-treating amid the pandemic.
CEO Michele Buck said Friday that earlier shipments of Halloween candy to stores helped boost sales. So did marketing messages that suggested safe ways to celebrate.
Buck said investments in online sales capacity also helped move more candy.
Hershey’s e-commerce sales grew 80% in the third quarter.
The early Halloween sales helped Hershey to a stronger-than-expected third quarter. The company said its sales rose 4% to $2.2 billion in the July-September period.
LATEST POSTS:
- WATCH: Pig Trail Nation Gear Up For Gameday- Hogs take on the Volunteers
- Joe Biden vows to work for all voters in address to nation: ‘We’re not enemies, we’re Americans’
- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has coronavirus
- Will we find out Saturday who the next president is?
- Hershey’s Halloween sales up despite fewer trick-or-treaters