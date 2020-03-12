1  of  2
Dow falls 1,700 points as Trump’s crisis response underwhelms traders, slams stocks

Finance

by: Lucy Bayly, NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1,700 points Thursday morning after President Donald Trump’s long-awaited response to the coronavirus epidemic triggered a massive sell-off on Wall Street.

All three major averages sank after Trump’s Oval Office address Wednesday night failed to satisfy traders who were hoping for more concrete steps to staunch any economic slowdown from the viral outbreak.

Trading had been temporarily halted early Thursday morning ahead of the opening bell, after all three major averages sank below the 5 percent “limit down” marker.

To read more from NBC News, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

