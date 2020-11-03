Department of Finance General Revenue Report: All major collection categories above forecast in October

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The State of Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration released the General Revenue Report for October (FY 2021) Tuesday.

According to the report, “All major collection categories of general revenues were above forecast in October. Individual Income Tax was above forecast by $33 million, with both Payroll Withholding Tax and Return Payments running ahead of projections. Sales Tax collections were above forecast by $25.2 million, with continued gains in retail, wholesale, and vehicle sales. Corporate Income tax collections were also above forecast by $7.5 million. Income Tax refunds were less than expected.”

The sales tax collection in October is $943.1 million, an increase of $91.5 million or 10.7 percent from Fiscal Year 2020. according to officials.

Net available revenue, after four months into the fiscal year, is above forecast by $231.8 million or 11.6 percent. Year-to-date net available general revenues are totaling $2,229.4 million, which is 242.6 million or 12.2 percent above levels last year.

To read the full report, click the button below.

