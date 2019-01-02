Arkansas Federal Prepared to Help Members Impacted by Partial Government Shutdown

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas Federal Credit Union is ready to assist members who are impacted by the partial government shutdown including members who are federal employees.

“We don’t want our members to worry about their financial well-being due to circumstances beyond their control,” said Rodney Showmar, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Federal. “We are well prepared to quickly provide assistance with short-term, interest-free loans to ensure our members have access to the funds they need when they need them. It’s one small way that we make a difference in the lives of our members and their families.”

Any full-service Arkansas Federal member impacted could be eligible to receive a match to their pre-established direct deposits. Members with pre-established checking accounts at Arkansas Federal in good standing with a direct deposit from the U.S. federal government may be eligible to get a short-term, interest-free loan.

Any members impacted by the government shutdown should contact Arkansas Federal at 800-456-3000 or visit their local branch. Arkansas Federal will work one-on-one with each member to help solve any challenge resulting from the shutdown.